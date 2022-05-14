‘Walking the Beat’ candlelight vigil honors Omaha police officers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A candlelight vigil and walk downtown honored the men and women behind the badge on Friday.

"Walking the Beat" pays tribute to the career of a law enforcement officer.

The walk started at Omaha Police Headquarters, went through the Old Market and back to the police station.

Omaha Police Pipes and Drum Corps led the walk.

The names of all the Nebraska officers killed in the line of duty were also read at a prayer service.

"A lot of careers it's not really necessary to know what you do. In law enforcement, especially if you're in the uniform, they absolutely know who you are and what you do. It also gives the public an opportunity to see law enforcement officers coming together to remember people who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Deputy Chief Michele Bang.

The event coincides with the national candlelight vigil in Washington D.C. as well as National Police Week.

Members of the Omaha Police Department will serve as the Grand marshal for the Florence Days Parade on Saturday.

