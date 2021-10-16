Watch
Walnut Creek students, staff and volunteers beautify grounds with new trees

PAPILLION LA VISTA SCHOOLS
Posted at 2:05 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 15:05:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday morning, students, staff and volunteers gathered at Walnut Creek Elementary to plant shade trees thanks to a $25,000 grant from Facebook.

The school said, “The new trees will enhance the green space on the grounds, which is known to benefit emotional wellbeing.”

The project was led by the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance who helped with volunteer efforts and materials.

