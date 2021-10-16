Walnut Creek students, staff and volunteers beautify grounds with new trees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday morning, students, staff and volunteers gathered at Walnut Creek Elementary to plant shade trees thanks to a $25,000 grant from Facebook.

The school said, “The new trees will enhance the green space on the grounds, which is known to benefit emotional wellbeing.”

The project was led by the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance who helped with volunteer efforts and materials.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.