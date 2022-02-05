Watch
Walt Peffer announces run for Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds

Ryan Roenfeld
Inside the Douglas County Courthouse, which was the site of the 1919 riot.
Douglas Co Courthouse
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:33:05-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Walt Peffer announced his run for Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds on Jan 28.

In a press release, Peffer said “We must eliminate the unfair valuations across the county, bring assessments down to a much more reasonable level, and listen closely to the residents of Douglas County. I look forward to interacting with voters and laying out ideas in the coming months.”

Peffer officially filed for office on Feb 2.

