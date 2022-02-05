Walt Peffer announces run for Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Walt Peffer announced his run for Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds on Jan 28.

In a press release, Peffer said “We must eliminate the unfair valuations across the county, bring assessments down to a much more reasonable level, and listen closely to the residents of Douglas County. I look forward to interacting with voters and laying out ideas in the coming months.”

Peffer officially filed for office on Feb 2.

