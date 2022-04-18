Want to vote in Nebraska's primary election? Don't wait, deadline is approaching

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching, and you don't want to be left without the chance to fulfill your civic duty.

In order to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial primary election on May 10, you need to be registered to vote before midnight this Friday, April 22. The Nebraska Secretary of State's website allows individuals to use the voter registration portal to check and change their registration information as well as find their nearest polling place. It is recommended to have your driver's license or state ID handy while going through the questions on the application.

To register, you must be a legal US citizen and a resident of Nebraska who is 18 years old or will be by election day. If it is your first time registering to vote in this state, you must provide a copy of your unexpired ID along with a copy of a standard document that reflects your name and address such as a bank statement, paycheck, utility bill or another government document that is current within 60 days of presentation.

Mail-in copies of the voter registration application must be signed and postmarked on or before the third Friday of the election, which is this Friday for the primary election.

The primary election in Nebraska requires a party affiliation in order to vote for your party's nominees in state and county offices, otherwise, unaffiliated voters will only receive non-partisan ballots.

If you miss the mail-in deadline, residents can still register in person at your county Election Commission Office until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

