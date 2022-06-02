WarHouse Gaming announces application to operate casinos in Omaha and Lincoln

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KMTV) — WarHorse Gaming announced in a press release on Thursday that it submitted an official application to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license. It's seeking to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln Nebraska.

WarHorse management anticipates construction to begin in both Omaha and Lincoln as soon as possible. The company hopes to do a phased opening at both locations. It plans more than 800 slot machines at the Omaha location and aims to open in 2023.

