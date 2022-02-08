Warmth for Winter Coat Drive for Heartland Hope Mission wraps up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another year of our Warmth for Winter Coat Drive is in the books. Now, coats are on the way to people who need them.

On Monday, Heartland Hope Mission picked up the last of the coat donations that the community donated during the drive.

Larry Larsen stopped by to collect the coats from the bins here at the KMTV station in southwest Omaha. He says that seeing the generosity and outpouring of support from the community is inspiring.

"I mean it's been a very good year. I just love that the quality of the coats, most of them are brand new. It shows a good dignity to other human beings and a lot of respect. It's amazing to me. It's inspiring,” said Larsen.

3 News Now was a partner with Godfather's Pizza for the drive and here at the station we also want to thank everyone who donated.

