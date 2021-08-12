Warrant and Skid Row to play in partnership with Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — In July, the Nebraska State Fair announced its concert lineup. On Thursday, in a community partnership with an area business, two additional acts were announced.

According to a release from the 40 North Tap + Grille, ‘80s hair-metal groups Warrant and Skid Row will be appearing on the Heartland Events Center stage on Tuesday, August 31st.

Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said, “The Nebraska State Fair counts on partnerships in just about everything we do, but this is the first time we’ve undertaken such an agreement in our concert series. I believe this opens the door for even greater opportunities in the future. Live concerts are an integral part of what we do at the Nebraska State Fair and complements all the other great offerings from youth livestock to fair food to the carnival midway.”

Other acts performing at the fair will include the country-rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes, and country music singer Jon Pardi and Happy Together.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for the event.

Find out more by visiting the Nebraska State Fair’s website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.