Washington County officials say suspect arrested in Texas in connection to homicide of Fort Calhoun woman

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — On Aug. 14, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the suspicious, unattended death of 71-year-old Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun. Authorities determined it was a homicide and began a search for a suspect. Childers was a widow, whose husband died last year. They were long-time business owners in the community.

On Friday, the sheriff announced the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, William Paul Collins, in the case.

Here's what the sheriff's office said in a news release posted to social media:

"The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Attorney's Office want to announce the arrest of William P. Collins for the homicide of Linda Childers. This was a random crime of opportunity and there are no other suspects being sought at this time. We would like to thank the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Saunders County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals for their assistance in the investigation.

The sheriff and Washington County Attorney Scott VanderSchaaf say Collins was arrested in Texas with the help of a woman from Indiana who called in with a tip. Collins is in jail on other charges and awaiting extradition to Nebraska. It is not believed that there was any connection between Childers and Collins.

