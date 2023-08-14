Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen car connected to suspicious death investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen vehicle believed to be connected to a suspicious death investigation.

Here's what we know:

According to a Facebook post, on Monday the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unattended death referred to as suspicious.

The investigation determined the vehicle of the victim had been stolen from the residence, said authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the victim's vehicle; a burgundy 2010 Chev Equinox, License 29-K829.

The vehicle is believed to be in the Omaha area.

If located, please contact Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman (402) 426-6866.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.