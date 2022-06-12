Waste collection in Council Bluffs to begin early for the coming week

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Trash collection in Council Bluffs will be a little different in the coming week because of the forecasted hot weather conditions.

Trash, yard waste and recycling collection will begin earlier than normal on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17.

Collection routes will begin at 6 a.m.

The city's public work's department asks you to set out trash, yard waste and recycling by 6 a.m. to ensure it's picked up.

