Waste collection in Omaha delayed by one day due to holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release the Public Works Department announced that the City of Omaha solid waste collection contractor, FCC, will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

According to the Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division:

There will be NO collection of garbage, yard waste, or recyclable materials on Monday, September 6th in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Collection will be delayed by one day for this week due to the holiday.



Normal Monday materials should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials on Wednesday, and Wednesday materials set out on Thursday. Normal Thursday collections will be on Friday and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday, September 11th, 2021. Please remember to set out materials for collection no later than 6:00 a.m. on your collection day.



Collections will return to the regular Monday through Friday schedule the week of September 13th through September 17th, 2021.



Omaha citizens may direct questions to the Environmental Quality Division Solid Waste information line at (402) 444-5238. An answering service can assist during evenings, weekends and holidays through the same number. Citizens may sign up for e-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org

