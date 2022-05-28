Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Waste collection in Omaha delayed due to Memorial Day

thumbnail_IMG_0322.jpg
Aaron Sanderford
An FCC Environmental employee collects recycling in Omaha this week.
thumbnail_IMG_0322.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 17:20:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recyclable materials collected on Monday, May 30th according to the Omaha Public Works Department.

A press release said that between May 30 - June 4, all collection services will be delayed by one day due to the Memorial Day Holiday.

That means that the normal collection of materials will be delayed by one day. This pattern should continue until Saturday, June 4.

Public works also remind you to set out materials for collection no later than 6:00 a.m. on your collection day. Collections will return to its normal schedule the week of June 6 - June 10.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018