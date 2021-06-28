Wasteline shares safety tips for handling fireworks garbage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday will mark the end of when fireworks can be set off in Omaha in celebration of the Fourth of July. With that being the case, Wasteline provided information on how to properly dispose of fireworks.

Wasteline provided the following:

No worries about waste collection this year. The Independence Day holiday is on Sunday, so it will not affect the collection schedule. Regular collection for the rest of the summer until we get to the Labor Day holiday. Omaha waste collection holidays are available, just click here.



But let’s remember some things about proper fireworks disposal.



Fireworks are not recyclable. They are garbage, and will go in the black lid cart once it is safe to do so. If you have any dud fireworks, or others that didn't get set off, the Omaha Police Department is providing a safe collection of those. For date and time of the collection, click here.



Don’t melt your cart! The carts are City property and if you burn, melt, or damage the cart, you will have to pay to have it replaced. Fireworks should be completely out before you dispose of them. Time, and wetting them before disposal will help ensure they are out. Keep Omaha Beautiful wrote an extensive guide to proper and safe fireworks disposal. It's available by clicking here.



Don’t burn your house! Every year house fires occur from improper disposal of fireworks. Keep your family and pets safe by keeping fireworks waste away from your home. Ideally, place spent fireworks in a metal container away from your house for a night or two after you cleanup.



Cleanup after your celebration! Let’s all work to keep our neighborhoods, streets, and waterways free of fireworks waste. Sweep up the small debris, and after it has had time to cool, place in your black lid waste cart.



Within the city limits of Omaha, fireworks may be lawfully discharged beginning July 2 and through July 4, Noon to 11pm each day.



