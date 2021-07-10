Wastewater treatment plant heavily damaged by storm

OMAHA, NE — Saturday night's storm did major electrical damage to the Missouri River wastewater treatment plant located just south of I-75 along the river.

The Omaha Public Works Commission sent out the below news release.

---------------------------

Due to storm damage to power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility at approximately 12:50 AM on July 10, 2021, approximately 30 million gallons per day of untreated wastewater is being discharged to the Missouri River at several locations along the Missouri River.

The damage to the electrical infrastructure serving the Facility is substantial. Officials from the Omaha Public Power District cannot say for certain when restoration of power to the facility will occur. Efforts are being made to isolate the facility from the electrical distribution system to allow the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility to generate its own power and resume treatment operations.

Until repairs are completed the Omaha Public Works Department is issuing the following notice:

Avoid wading, swimming and other primary body contact with the waters of the Missouri River in the area near and several miles downstream from river mile 612.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

