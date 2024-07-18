WATCH IN FULL: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators discuss property taxes and school funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — At KMTV and E.W. Scripps Company, our motto is, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

In that spirit of illumination, we share nearly 45 minutes of raw video from Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen's press event on July 18, detailing his vision for property tax and school funding reform.

He's called a special session to deal with the matters, and that's scheduled to begin July 25.

