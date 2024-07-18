Watch Now
WATCH IN FULL: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators discuss property taxes and school funding

Special session to address reform is set to begin July 25.
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 18, 2024

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — At KMTV and E.W. Scripps Company, our motto is, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

In that spirit of illumination, we share nearly 45 minutes of raw video from Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen's press event on July 18, detailing his vision for property tax and school funding reform.

He's called a special session to deal with the matters, and that's scheduled to begin July 25.

