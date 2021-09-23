Watchdog: End privatization of Nebraska child services

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A public watchdog of Nebraska’s child welfare services is recommending that state officials end their practice of having a private contractor manage cases in the Omaha area.

RELATED: 'We’re all fed up': Employees say they were fired after protesting caseloads at Saint Francis

The Office of Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare made the suggestion in a special report focused on St. Francis Ministries, a provider that has faced major financial problems after winning a state contract in 2019.

RELATED: Nebraska Foster Care Review Office shares annual report

Nebraska officials negotiated a new contract with St. Francis in January to prevent the provider from running out of money.

The inspector general’s report says Nebraska should terminate its contract with St. Francis, arguing that the provider hasn’t met several of its contractual obligations over the last two years.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.