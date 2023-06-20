Watch Now
Water main break near Nebraska Medicine/UNMC diverting traffic

Water main break near 42nd and Marcy
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 14:06:15-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A little after 12 p.m. authorities received calls about a water main break near 42nd Street and Marcy Streets. It's causing traffic around the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus to be diverted.

According to 3 News Now staffers on the scene, homeowners in the area are taking steps to protect their properties from flooding as water pours into the street.

This is a developing story and we'll provide updates when more information is available.

