OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This afternoon an Omaha Parks and Recreation employee was pulled from the water in Miller Park following a medical episode.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci confirmed to 3 News Now that the male city worker was on a mower. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

