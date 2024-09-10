Waterloo homeowner disappointed and frustrated after local rules keeping her from her land

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Since early May, Kelli Armstrong has been living with family members after the April 26 tornado practically wiped out her home.

"This was our retirement dream," Armstrong said.

A few days after the tornado, Armstrong got this letter from the City of Omaha.

"They said I had greater than 50% damage, that we were in the floodway, and that they would not allow us to rebuild or repair," she said.

After that letter, Armstrong had the rest of her home torn down to its foundation in May. It seemed a practical option in the moment, but now it's a decision she regrets.

"Not just myself, but many of my neighbors who have lived their entire lives out here. We can't do anything with the land we own, and we don't have quiet enjoyment of our property anymore. It's devastating.

Armstrong is disappointed and frustrated. She said no one let her know about the floodway or the regulations that came with it. KMTV took her concerns to the City of Omaha planning department.

They told KMTV neither the city nor FEMA has to notify the homeowner if they're in a floodplain. So how do you know? You can check FEMA's flood map website at this link.

Armstrong just wants her home back.

"I'm really hoping we can get the City of Omaha to start working with us on ways to solve this and still have a thriving, safe community," she said.

The city said many of its policies are based on FEMA.

Armstrong said she’s planning on getting an attorney and potentially going to the state for help.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.