Waterloo intersection will soon see changes with roundabout coming in 2026

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Highway 275 and West Dodge Rd are two major roads at an intersection in Waterloo. It will soon get a single-lane roundabout.

"The roundabout will be a good addition to more safety in that area," said Assistant Rescue Chief and Waterloo neighbor Jeremy Pojar.

He's lived and worked in the area for decades. He said this intersection has seen hundreds of crashes throughout his years of living in Waterloo.

"It's a very busy intersection. I'd probably say it's our most dangerous intersection in the community that we have," said Pojar.

Pojar said the four-way stop did help a bit with the safety of the intersection.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation tells KMTV this is part of a bigger safety project and that the four-way stop signs are only temporary.

NDOT hopes the roundabout will slow traffic down, while allowing cars to keep moving instead of coming to a complete stop.

In the last year, Pojar said there have been five minor crashes at the intersection. He's hoping this will be relief not just for drivers, but for his community.

"I do think there's a safety issue there, especially at night. It's a very dark intersection and a lot of truck traffic. I think it will help," he said.

NDOT said the estimated cost will be just over four million. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2026 and finish that winter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.