Wave 2 of U.S. Olympic Swim Trials underway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials are underway after an exciting kickoff Sunday night at the CHI Health Center.

Some truly elite swimmers will hit the water later Monday in hopes of qualifying for the Olympic team.

A total of eight races will take place Monday but only three of those will end with winners going to Tokyo.

Those final races include the women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 100 breaststroke and women’s 400 freestyle.

