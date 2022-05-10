Waverly man dies in apartment fire, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 61-year-old Waverly man died in an apartment fire on Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 11:09 a.m., deputies and Waverly Fire and Rescue went to a fire at the Northland Apartment complex in Waverly.

Wavery Fire Chief Jared Rains tells Channel 8 that the alarm came from a medical life alert device.

The fire reportedly started in unit 17.

The fire spread to other units, and eventually, all eight units had either fire, smoke or water damage, the sheriff’s office says.

The Southeast, Greenwood, Ashland, Ceresco, Raymond and Eagle Fire Departments also responded to the fire.

Mark Umland, the resident of unit 17, was found dead in his apartment, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other residents were injured, the sheriff’s office says.

The American Red Cross is helping the 20 people displaced by the fire.

The sheriff’s office estimates the building’s damage at $500,000.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

