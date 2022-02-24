Wayne Hudson to file Thursday for Douglas County Sheriff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Wayne Hudson announced his intent to file for Douglas County Sheriff, saying that he will do so on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came hours after 25-year law enforcement veteran Aaron Hanson announced that he had filed for the same office.

Hudson, who is a 26-year law enforcement veteran, first served in the Air Force as a Security Police Specialist before transitioning to civilian law enforcement. He started out at the FBI National Academy in Law Enforcement Management School before joining DCSO, where he has stayed for the last 26 years, serving in roles that include sergeant, lieutenant, captain and his current position as chief deputy sheriff. Hudson is a former president of the Metropolitan Chiefs Association.

The Omaha native has been endorsed by Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler and several chiefs in area police departments.

Included in Hudson's announcement on Wednesday was his replacement for chief deputy sheriff, as it is a role the elected sheriff gets to appoint. Should Hudson win the election for Sheriff, he will appoint current DCSO Captain Eric Sellers as his chief deputy sheriff.

Sellers has been with the department since 1998. His career in law enforcement has extended to a range of specialty areas including the Criminal Investigations Bureau, Vice/ Narcotics Unit, Emergency Services Unit and also the Nautical Services Unit, among others.

Hudson is running on a platform of priority issues that include integrity and transparency, inclusivity in officer training and crime-fighting strategies, efficiency and maintaining accreditations.

