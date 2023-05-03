'We are definitely in trouble': USDA opens up assistance for Nebraska ag producers struggling with drought

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Most of the state of Nebraska is in at least a moderate, if not severe, drought. The USDA has recently declared a disaster in several Nebraska counties, which opens them up for federal assistance and likely hints at a tough summer for farmers and ranchers.

While the state might have had a rain shower here or there, for the most part, things in Nebraska this spring have been very dry.

“Unless you are in parts of Richardson or Nemaha county, you are in drought,” said Eric Hunt with the University of Nebraska Extension and State Climate Office.

According to the US Drought Monitor, that statewide drought is most severe in the northeastern parts of Nebraska — mostly north and west of Omaha.

The dry weather comes at a tough time for farmers who should be in the middle of planting, but Hunt says that the drought is keeping some out of the fields.

“We are on a drought list survey and we are getting emails from producers and other interested parties in this region saying their ponds are the lowest they have ever seen and it's the driest they have ever had to start the planting season,” he said.

That drought doesn’t just hurt farmers, it also adds to the potential for wildfires.

“We have had a number of red flag warnings already this year. I believe last year we set a record or it was a record for at least a while. Till we get more regular precipitation those number of days will continue,” said Hunt.

It's not all bad news though.

The USDA has declared 13 counties as disaster areas due to the drought, opening up emergency assistance for producers. State leaders, like Senator Pete Ricketts, are encouraging farmers to take advantage of the help.

Ricketts said in a statement: “Nebraska farm operators have been struggling in the face of record-breaking drought conditions, and I encourage all eligible for the emergency assistance to apply. If our office can help you navigate the process, please reach out to us.”

Hunt says the Climate Office is expecting we will go into an El Niño this summer, which typically means a greater potential for moisture in the High Plans.

But he said it will take significant moisture to eradicate the drought and he said that moisture will need to happen soon to turn things around for rain-fed fields this year.

“There is still hope, I don’t think this is a total goner of a season but we are definitely in trouble," said Hunt.

