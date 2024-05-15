'We are hearing you': Tony Vargas addresses supporters about road to election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tony Vargas and his supporters watched the polls Tuesday night knowing his name would be on the ballot in November.

Vargas is running unopposed for the democratic primary for the state's second congressional district. His message to voters rests on three main arguments, addressing cost of living, protecting democracy and reproductive rights and freedom.

He says despite being uncontested the work remains the same.

"We know and we are hearing you and I want to make sure that we are fighting for you and so for the next 6 months you are going to see us focusing on you and holding Bacon accountable to the times that he has voted against you and make sure you have a different option this November," said Vargas.

Reporter Molly Hudson also talked with the Nebraska Democratic Party and asked about what they are keeping an eye on with no major contested races across the state.

"So far like we are going to really monitor our legislative races because we did fill 95 percent of those seats that were open and just really monitoring that and so we can see how it plays into the general, so that we can a really strong democratic presence when we go back into the next session," said Precious McKesson, executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

In 2022 Vargas lost to Don Bacon by just 3 percent.

