'We are not bad people': Nebraska grandmas escorted out of Sen. Ricketts' forum

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Sen. Pete Ricketts hosted a forum at the Nebraska State Fair Friday morning. A group of Nebraska grandmothers hoping to speak their minds, ended up getting escorted out instead.

Linda Jensen, an Omaha neighbor, traveled to Grand Island to attend the forum along with other members of her group called the 'Pissed Off Grannies'. But early into the event, Jensen and others were told they had to leave after speaking up.

"Sometimes we just said, 'that's not true' and at one point I think Diane may have hollered 'Pete that is not true,'" Jensen said.

Jensen said security and then Nebraska State Patrol officers told the group they had to leave or would be arrested.

"It's like OK it's supposed to be an open forum does that mean there is no interaction," Jensen said. "We are not bad people, we are very concerned about where this administration is taking us."

The Nebraska State Fair and the Nebraska State Patrol shared a joint statement outlining what happened and pointed to the Nebraska State Fair rules and regulations:

This morning at an event hosted by Senator Ricketts, several members of the audience became disruptive, in violation of Nebraska State Fair rules and regulations. The group was contacted by State Fair security, but the group refused to comply with security. NSP was contacted and troopers spoke with the group, who then agreed to leave. There were approximately 7-10 members of the audience who were escorted out of the event. Some members of the group continued to cause a disturbance outside the event. Those who continued to violate State Fair rules were escorted out of the fairgrounds by State Fair security. There were no citations or arrests. If anyone attending the State Fair has any concerns regarding public safety, they can contact a member of the security staff or any troopers working at the event.

Ricketts' office did not respond to a request for comment.