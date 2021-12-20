'We feel very good about the holidays,' USPS gearing up for the busy holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Christmas a few days away, the United States Postal Service is as busy as ever delivering letters and packages.

Area post offices are gearing up for the increase. 112 processing machines have been added as part of the "Delivering For America" plan. Each can handle more than 25,000 packages a day.

The Postal Service also hired thousands of new and seasonal employees to staff the increased volume in shipping and deliveries.

"We feel very good about the holidays. We're excited about it. We had a great year last year, but with these changes, we feel even better about it." said Mark Inglett with United States Postal Service.

Last year, the U.S.P.S postal carriers delivered 1.1 billion packages, a record-breaking figure that is expected to be surpassed again this year.

The deadline for Priority Mail Service has come and gone, but customers still have until Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express Service to ship those last-minute Christmas gifts. Priority Mail Express Service comes with a higher fee to match the faster shipping, for which prices begin at $26.60 for next-day and two-day delivery by 6 p.m. with a money-back guarantee.

