'We handpicked Plattsmouth': Vibrant downtown, new jobs and housing leading to growth in the small town

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — Plattsmouth is where about 6,000 people, live work and play, Russ and Kim Kathol do all three.

"Good schools, small town environment friendly environment," Russ said. "We handpicked Plattsmouth."

Russ has been in the jewelry business since the mid 1980’s and moved to Plattsmouth to open his own family run jewelry store in the mid 1990’s.

Over the years, they’ve seen a lot of ups and downs.

"We were closed for ten months during street construction, fast forward two years we had a fire downtown we had to relocate for eight months." He said.

The Kathols not only survived but thrived, and are now able to see their community flourish.

"The city did a good job redoing the sewer infrastructure of our downtown, the attractiveness of our downtown." Russ said. "As it gets cleaner, nicer, brighter, retail finance and we’re getting some better stronger shops.”

Signs of growth can be see all across the small town, Cindy Cruse with the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce said the arrival of Vireo Resources, a major manufacturer, plays a key part ,

"They’re a little bit south of town, they make creatine." Cruse said. "We’ve had other plants pop up and grow so that offers job potential.

There’s also new housing options, a $12 million dollar renovation project turning an old high school building into apartments is currently underway, the mayor said it’s one of three apartment developments in town.

The growth hits the sweet spot for those who’ve spent their whole lives in Plattsmouth

"I really enjoy this town, the dynamics of it, you’re in a small town but close enough to the big city." Brad Ksiazek, Edward Jones Investments said.

Everyone here says they love to see the growth here in plattsmouth so long as it doesn’t impede upon that small town charm. i'm ron johnson, your neighborhood reporter in plattsmouth.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.