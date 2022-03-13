'We missed it': St. Patrick's Day parade returns to downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's St. Patrick's Day parade made its return to downtown and the Old Market Area Saturday following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The parade has been a tradition in Omaha for the past 150 years. This year's Grand Marshal and Douglas County Commissioner James Cavanaugh said it celebrates Irish heritage and history.

"The Irish are part of a vast mosaic of people from all over the world who have come from America to celebrate democracy and freedom," Cavanaugh said.

Theresa Nelson brought her Irish wolfhounds to help lead the parade, she said she was glad to see the parade's return.

"We missed it," Nelson said. "The dogs were super excited this morning when we were getting their beads and bandanas on."

Tim Lonergan, Omaha's president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians wanted to emphasize a deeper purpose behind the parade.

"We helped build this country along with the other immigrants that came to this country. We're very proud of that." Lonergan said. "We helped spread the Irish catholic faith throughout the entire United States."

He said the parade celebrates the contributions of many people of different backgrounds.

"St. Patrick's Day is a day to celebrate diversity in this great country," Lonergan said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.