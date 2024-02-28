'We still want to help': Omaha non-profit provides continued support to Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "It was supposed to be a 3-day military intervention that turned into 2 years, and it doesn't look like it is going to stop," said Jon Driscoll, director of One Child Inc.

Jon Driscoll started One Child Inc. in 2017, helping at-risk children and families in Ukraine.

"February 24 it all changed,” Driscoll said. "Now we have 48 volunteers all across Ukraine."

Ukraine is a second home for Jon, his wife is from Ukraine, and they adopted their two children from Ukraine.

"Every day is a challenge; we have lost a lot of friends, and we have family still in Ukraine that is devastated," Driscoll said. "We started shipping supplies in 2022 and we haven't stopped."

Every other week One Child Inc. sends about 400 pounds -- or 6 to 10 boxes of supplies.

February 24 marked two years since the start of the war, and Jon wanted to do something bigger to show support. He has a goal of filling a 40-foot shipping container.

"So far we have 30+ boxes ready to go," Driscoll said.

Everything is lined up -- they just need to fill it with supplies.

Items like; baby supplies, diapers, hygiene products, formula, and toys.

Adult hygiene, and socks and shoes for all ages.

"New socks, new shoes, new underwear, then we are also sending food, we are sending dried goods," Driscoll said.

Plus, laundry detergent, over-the-counter medication and even coffee or tea.

"Even one little ounce can make all the difference in the world, and it shows people that they are not alone," Driscoll said.

A continued effort -- for family and the Ukrainian community.

"We have to show the people of Ukraine that we are still here, we are still caring, we still want to help them," Driscoll said.

One Child Inc. will be accepting donations starting March 2 -- until they fill the shipping container. Which Jon hopes will take about two weeks.

For more information on donation drop-off locations, visit the One Child Inc. website.

