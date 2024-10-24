'We want our old life back:' Homeowner moving back into home six months after Arbor Day tornadoes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Barbara Moffatt has lived in her Washington County home for 50 years before the tornado hit on Arbor Day.

"In some ways, the time has gone so fast. In other ways, it seems like it's been so long," said Moffatt.

She's been living in a rental home in west Omaha while her home was undergoing repairs. She had to install new carpet, drywall, a roof, and siding. She even had to buy some new furniture. Now, she's ready to move back home.

"It's the stabilizing influence in your life," said Moffatt.

The home feels new, but the memories of the storm remain.

"One day you think you're doing really well and you can handle things. The next day is like, Oh my God, what happened How do I fix this? How do I get my old life back? And I think that's what all of us want, is our old life back," she said.

In all, the tornadoes destroyed around 450 homes in Nebraska on April 26. Moffatt considers herself one of the lucky ones and is grateful the damage wasn't worse.

"That was my goal. We moved in here 50 years ago this weekend. Let's get back in there 50 years later," she said.

