Web Extra: MECA discusses the successes and hardships of this year's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis spoke with Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for MECA, about how the 2021 College World Series is going for the city.

Engdahl said she's happy the city and fans are able to enjoy baseball once again.

"We looked at each other this time last year and we didn't know when we'd get together for the College World Series again and the fact that not only are we here but we're a few days away from being able to crown a champion, I think is really so exciting," Engdahl said.

One difficulty this year has been the shortage of staff.

"Like everywhere else in the country, we experienced that labor pinch a little bit. I know our contractor who provide janitorial services were having a hard time getting those positions filled and when it came down to it we didn't have enough people as we needed to be able to promptly get the stadium cleaned out. That's been a hurdle for us to climb but we know it's one people around the city and country are also facing," Engdahl says.

Watch the video above for more.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.