WEB EXTRA: MST3K INTERVIEW

OMAHA, NE — Mystery Science Theater 3000, or MST3K, is a popular TV comedy show that has been going strong since 1988.

The premise of the show is that a group of mad scientists emprisons a janitor named Joel Robinson and forces him to watch bad "B" movies to observe his reactions. To cope, Joel builds robot companions and they all spend their time making cynical and satiric comments as they watch these bad movies.

The production company also has a touring live stage show called Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Time Bubble Tour, which is coming to the Orpheum Theater in Omaha Wednesday night 11/24.

The TV shows has been canceled and revived several times over the years. To show how devoted fans are, a Kickstarter campaign earlier this year raised more than 6 million dollars in 30 days to fund production of more episodes and create a web platform to stream them.

3 News Now News Director Geoff Roth interviewed Conor McGiffin via Zoom. He is a puppeteer and actor who plays the robot Tom Servo in the live stage production. Watch our interview with him in the video above.

Cody York / MST3K MST3K LIVE - THE TIME BUBBLE TOUR

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.