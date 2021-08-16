WEB EXTRA: Update on the baby elephant due in February at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium gave an update on elephant Claire's pregnancy on Monday.

The zoo showed an ultrasound of the baby elephant's heartbeat. Claire is 16 months into her 22-month long pregnancy.

Zoo leaders say the baby elephant's arrival about half a year from now will be part of achieving the first step of a goal that's been in the works for a while.

"It's been nearly five and a half years since the elephants arrived," said Dennis Pate, President & CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. "And, our plan all along was to build a multi-generational herd of elephants here. So that way we have mom, baby, and one more generation. This is the first step on that goal to doing that."

The baby elephant should arrive sometime around mid-February.

