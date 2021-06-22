Watch
Weekend job fair expecting 20+ employers

Free lunch for some job seekers provided
Jeff Chiu/AP
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 22, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now that things are opening back up, employers on the hunt for people to fill open positions. If you’re looking for a job, you might try Jobapalooza this weekend.

According to a release from Heartland Workforce Solutions, the event is scheduled on Saturday, June 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will be held outside at 5752 Ames Avenue.

“Based on our phone calls and experience, workers who were displaced during the pandemic or who are looking for other opportunities are anxious to get back to work. On the flip side, businesses are urgently searching for new staff so we think this relaxed, but intentional event will facilitate those connections,” said Stan Odenthal, director of business relations for Heartland Workforce Solutions.

Employers are looking to fill positions in:

  • Business and professional services
  • Construction
  • Healthcare
  • Hospitality
  • Information technology
  • Transportation distribution and logistics
  • Manufacturing and others

Pre-registration is encouraged. You can do so by clicking here or by calling 404-444-4700.

