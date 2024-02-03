Welcome to Unadilla: They mean business and celebration about Groundhog Day

UNADILLA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Bob Brandt, Groundhog Day is his Super Bowl.

"Oh, I think it's a goose bump weekend," Brandt said.

For over 30 years, this town has come together each Groundhog Day to see if there are warmer days ahead or more dreaded winter.

The town's groundhog is known as Unadilla Billie. Lucky for us, she did not see her shadow meaning an early spring.

"Well, no one likes six more weeks of winter. So, yeah, pretty good."

An early spring - or even six more weeks of winter -- means celebration in Unadilla.

Mal's Bar & Grill opened two years ago on Groundhog Day. Unadilla Billie also resides there. Malanie Wallen said working at Mal's is a great opportunity.

"It's just a great community to have a small town bar, it really is," Malanie Wallen said. "We not only have the town of Unadilla, but we have the surrounding towns that love to come in. We love to serve them."

For sisters Bev Anderson and Linda Liefemeyer, it's a chance to turn the Nitty Gritty Gas Station into groundhog heaven.

Linda is hard at work making desserts in a you guessed it, a groundhog shape. But it's about more than baking.

"We are just a small community. But, we have an outpouring of people who just love this community... who love coming and being a part of it. It's just awesome to see," Linda said.

If desserts aren't enough, you can walk a short distance and get a t-shirt too. Bev is one of the people behind the designs and said she usually goes through hundreds of shirts each year.

"We all just come together and everybody has their shirts on," Bev said. "You just go the parade... hang out... have a good time... goes to the bar afterward and celebrates Groundhog Day."

Unadilla Billie will be at the parade. Besides the parade, there will be other festivities to celebrate. All money will help the Unadilla Area Community Fund and the Fire Department.

"I think it brings us all together. I think that's what communities and activities do, it brings us all closer together," Linda said.

The parade kicks off Sat., Feb. 3rd at 2 P.M. in downtown Unadilla.

