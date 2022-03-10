Wellness Check: Elevate your fitness routine with Omaha rock climbing gym

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You want to incorporate fitness into your routine, but you’re just not a fan of hitting the gym.

But what if you tried a fun hobby that simultaneously helped you break a sweat, too?

You can do exactly that, at Approach Climbing Gym.

“The people of Omaha need something they can get excited about,” said Sarah Joy Allen, owner of Approach Climbing Gym. “They need a fitness routine that is fun, and not monotonous.”

Allen said the best part about the job is seeing others light up when they make it to the top of that mountain.

"It kind of boils down to that ah-ha moment,” Allen said. “That 'I can do it.' And I used to get really excited about that and I still do, 20 years later, I still do."

But, to 3 News Now Anchor Vanessa Villafuerte’s surprise, rock climbing was no walk in the park.

She said she was shocked to find that rock climbing isn’t just physically challenging, it also presented a few mental obstacles.

"We focus a lot on communication, that 'I can' attitude,” Allen said. “If you don't think you're going to get to the top of the wall, you're not going to get to the top."

At the end of the day, you choose your mountain top.

"It's merely a matter of pushing yourself,” Allen said. “Reestablishing your boundaries, understanding your limitations and just deciding how far you want to go."

Allen said you can burn up to 1,000 calories an hour. But also, be prepared, to push yourself past your fear of heights.

You walk away feeling empowered and proud to move your body and challenge your mind.

And the good news is rock climbing is for everyone and anyone.

"We've got members that are two years old to 70 years old,” Allen said. “If you want to try climbing, it's very accessible. You don't have to be a certain body type, or a certain age, or a certain anything, you just have to want to be a climber. You have to want to try climbing."

So, if you’re looking to grab onto a new challenge, then swing on by to Approach Climbing Gym.

Allen said Approach Climbing Gym is an educational facility, dedicated to the sport of rock climbing.

It’s a members-only facility, so those interested in trying it can make an appointment on their website.

