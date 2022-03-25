Wellness Check: Embrace the "shake" at PLNK Fitness in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Get ready to embrace the shake.

On this week’s Wellness Check, 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte tried out a workout that does just that: it works your muscles so intensely, your body begins to shake.

And believe it or not, that’s the goal at PLNK Fitness in Omaha.

"Your body actually starts to shake,” Madyson Pendergast, Studio Manager at PLNK Omaha said. "A lot of people think that means they're failing, but actually if you push yourself to stay in that zone just a little bit longer, [that's] where you really start to see the change and the magic happen."

When it comes to the method taught at PLNK, the goal with Lagree is to activate the muscles you rarely use, for optimal results.

“Your muscles start to shake and then we really focus on our slow-twitch muscle fibers here,” Pendergast said. “When you really isolate the muscles and get deep into the zone of exactly where you're supposed to be feeling it."

The goal is to incorporate cardio, strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility all into one workout.

Although the concept seems straightforward, the key to results is in slow and controlled movements.

"It really takes a lot of mind awareness and strength to tell yourself, 'okay, I can do this! I can hold this for 30 more seconds,' ” Pendergast said.

And the best part? For those looking to go easy on their bodies, Lagree focuses on high-intensity, low-impact work. So, get ready to see results, without injury.

If you want to learn more about Lagree before trying a class, you can find tutorials on PLNK’s Instagram.

And for mothers looking to take those 50 minutes for themselves, the studio also offers childcare while you take a class.

You can sign up for a class at plnkfitness.com.

