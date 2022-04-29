Wellness Check: Groundbreaking procedure transforms Omaha stroke patient's life

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week’s Wellness Check, 3 News Now Anchor Vanessa Villafuerte highlights a procedure considered a first of its kind in Nebraska.

After a man in his 30s began to experience stroke-like symptoms, a CHI Health neurosurgeon successfully executed a procedure that ultimately transformed his patient’s quality of life.

In July 2021, Ben Henning woke up feeling unwell. His mother stopped by and realized he was having a stroke.

Henning, who’s just 37 years old, never had symptoms until that day.

And that’s when Dr. Vishal Jani looked at Henning’s case.

"As a part of screening and testing, we found out he had a condition called dissection. Dissection is actually a torn artery,” Jani said.

Further testing showed two aneurysms in his neck. Doctors have several ways to deal with brain issues, but neck aneurysms are rare. Jani used brand-new technology to help Henning.

Jani describes a tiny wire called a streamline flow diverter that is a cobalt-chromium braided stent that is placed onto the patient's neck. The streamline flow diverter was used to treat Henning with a stent.

Five stents, to be exact.

They were used to direct blood flow within the artery, away from the aneurysm, essentially diverting blood flow to reduce the risk of rupture.

"This technology is, I think, a new miracle because we were probably done within 60 minutes,” Jani said. “If not, within 45 minutes, in and out, for things that we waited for over a year."

A miracle in many other ways apart from a novel, medical procedure. Henning can now find comfort in knowing his health is no longer at risk.

The healing process will take three to six months. But in no time, Henning can go back to living his life, no longer in fear of the unknown.

"Ben will have a normal life, he'll get back, lift his weights, go to his kid's games,” Jani said. “His mom will sense the relief that he looks all good, no restriction."

