Wellness Check: Kickstart your health journey with Omaha kickboxing gym

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’re two months into 2022! How are those resolutions holding up for you?

If you’re having a tough time sticking to those goals, 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte wants to help you achieve them.

In our new series, “Wellness Check,” we’ll be highlighting some of the best restaurants, fitness studios and nutritional experts around town.

What better way to kick start those goals than by checking out a local kickboxing studio?

For those of you looking to punch some of your worries away, we got a closer look at CKO Kickboxing Omaha.

“We’ve found so many people (that say) this is the thing they’ve been missing in their life,” Natalia Pviedo, Co-owner of CKO Kickboxing Omaha said.

For Oviedo and Co-owner Lornell McPherson, kickboxing is more than just a workout.

CKO has become the foundation that inspired them to keep moving while encouraging others to do the same.

"Not only have we been teaching for two decades together,” Oviedo said. “But we also want to make sure that we create this community of people here that become friends, family and have a fun workout."

But what exactly goes behind a kickboxing workout, and can it be transformative in your life?

"CKO is an hour-long high energy kickboxing workout,” Oviedo said. “All fitness levels can come in. No experience is required.”

A full-body workout that could help you burn up to 1,200 calories in one class.

But ultimately the goal is to help people move, feel good and have a good time while they’re at it.

“It's just a really good community and I love that we're a part of it too,” Oviedo said.

Your first class at CKO Kickboxing is free, all you need to bring is your own set of gloves to class.

For more information go to their website.

