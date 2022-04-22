Wellness Check: Living organ donation turns into lifelong bond for 2 Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — April is National Donate Life Month. In this week’s Wellness Check, 3 News Now Anchor Vanessa Villafuerte highlighted the power of a living organ donation.

It’s a concept many might not be familiar with, but by raising awareness, it could save thousands of lives.

In 2008, Jacob Friest was diagnosed with a disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis.

"They told us right away that I would need a liver transplant,” Friest said. “I always thought that I would get a transplant from a deceased donor, but that was in 2008, when I was first diagnosed."

At first Friest’s symptoms seemed bearable. But in 2018, his health took a turn for the worse.

"At that point, I think in 2018 I was hospitalized eight times,” Friest said. “Between May, starting in 2018, and that was just infections in the liver, and that just slowly progressed and got worse over time."

He met with a liver transplant team in 2020, who told him his only chance would be through a living-organ donation.

"When I talked to my doctors, they told me about the living donor process, and how many people it usually takes, and how long it takes to find a match,” Friest said. “Yeah, we were nervous we wouldn't find something in time."

But that’s when Friest’s wife turned to friends and family on Facebook, when an acquaintance of Friest responded.

"I remember just turning to my wife and saying, let's do it,” Paul Springer, Friest’s donor said.

Even though he barely knew Friest, Springer said he knew he had to help.

"I actually thought when I read the post, oh my gosh, Jacob's like my age, and has kids my age,” Springer said. “If I was in the same position as Jacob, I would hope someone else would step up for me. And when I thought that, it was like well, the decisions were made."

At first, Springer hesitated to tell Friest he was a perfect match. But after doctors encouraged him to give Friest the good news, he developed the perfect plan, and it all began with a double date.

"When we went to dinner that night, we just thought it was a night to hang out, get to know Paul and Trio a little bit better,” Frist said. “We went to dinner, we laughed, nothing was said. I had no clue, and just before our server brought our check, Paul slid an envelope across the table."

“I still almost cry, when I think about it. He had written a letter to Sarah and I, to tell us he was my donor,” Friest said.

That moment marked the beginning of recovery, and a lifelong brotherhood for the two men.

"I remember that first time Jacob walked down to visit me,” Springer said. “I remember how emotional that was for me and how when we were lonely or hurting, we would just spend time together.”

Recovery was taxing for both, but they said the bond they developed made it all worth it.

Today, Friest is recovering and walks away from the experience with more than he could’ve ever imagined. A chance at life, and a second family as a result of his living donor.

"It was scary to let Paul do what we did, but it's been such an amazing journey that the two of us had together,'' Friest said. “It's built such an amazing bond and for me it was worth it."

If you’re interested in learning more about living organ donation visit this site , or Live On Nebraska's main site here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.