Wellness Check: Push your limits with a CrossFit workout

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week’s Wellness Check, 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte checks out a CrossFit gym that might inspire others to give the fitness program a try.

"It's like an adult happy hour,” Stacie Tovar, Co-Owner of Big Omaha Fitness said. “It's literally like an adult recess. You come in, you make new friends, you meet new friends, you meet new people, you throw down, you high five afterwards, you all sweat together, you talk about how awesome it was and you just leave feeling so much better."

For Tovar, fitness has always played a big role in her life.

As a former college athlete, she said it seemed fitting to give CrossFit a try. Since taking that leap, she’s never looked back.

Stacie and her husband, Dustin Tovar, opened Big Omaha Fitness out of their passion for the fitness program. And for those not ready to give CrossFit a try, they offer a variety of other programs.

"We're more of a boutique gym,” Tovar said. “We offer fitness for everyone. We have low-impact classes such as bootcamp, your HIIT classes, cardio classes, we even have classes for 60-year-olds and older, and we also do CrossFit. We welcome all walks of life and everyone into our building."

But if you are hoping to give CrossFit a try, here’s what you can expect:

"Routine is the enemy,” Tovar said. “So, we try and make every workout a little bit different and a little more fun and there's functional movements that are never-ending, the list goes on and on, so we're constantly learning new skills, getting better at different movements."

So, if you’re really looking to challenge yourself this year, Big Omaha Fitness might be the perfect fit.

"Do it for you to get stronger, more mobile, healthier, you deserve that time,” Tovar said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.