Wellness Check: Trade sugary sweets for tasty plant-based treats

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we continue to explore this health and wellness journey with 3 News Now anchor, Vanessa Villafuerte, we look at a local cafe that’s giving “healthy eats” a new name.

Oftentimes, it can be tough for us to swap our favorite treat with a piece of fruit or vegetable.

But as we found out in this week’s Wellness Check, The Grove Juicery is serving up healthy and wholesome options that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

"We obviously want to be health-forward,” Meghann Schene, owner and founder of The Grove said. “But we don't want things to be bland or tasteless. With plant-based food there are so many options of flavors, and kind of bringing out that natural palette."

Schene said she was inspired to open The Grove after finding a need in Omaha.

"It was nowhere to be found,” Schene said. “People knew exactly what the product was but they could not access it. So to me that really meant the market was ready for this. Everybody was aware of what these things were but they did not know where to find them."

Ever since The Grove opened its doors the inspiration to introduce healthy options became the driving force that led to their success today.

The Grove’s menu consists of plant-based, organic, and dairy-free ingredients all sources to help you feel more energized and fueled.

"That's really the goal of what we're trying to do,” Schene said. “Increase people's health and have them optimize their health, how they feel and how they function.”

So if you’re looking to switch up your diet with the goal of creating a healthier more wholesome lifestyle, The Grove might be the perfect place for you to start.

"The reason we keep getting people back, again and again, is because of how they feel,” Schene said. “It has nothing to do with how they look, losing weight, or any of that. They come back because they can feel the difference."

The Grove also offers an array of cold-pressed juices, hydrating-tonic, wellness shots, and plant-based milk.

To learn more, visit The Grove's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.