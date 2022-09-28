'We're about 20 years behind': Improving bike and pedestrian safety in the City of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pedestrian fatalities are rising, according to the numbers from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Since 2016, 20 people died annually and 400 were injured.

3 News Now talked to people in downtown Omaha to learn more about what's behind the issue and what are the biggest problems people have when it comes to driving safely.

Whether they're cyclists, pedestrians or motorists, Omaha-area residents have one thing in common: they have frustrations with how parts of the city are laid out.

"The other day, I was riding my bike out in Old Mill. I'm going around trying to get onto Dodge Street and some big truck was behind me. There was nowhere for me to get off and get out of his way," resident Robert Glaser said.

"You come across Interstate 480 — I exited on the Harney Street exit there's not really any signage that says there's a bike path," Guy Robarge said.

They also dislike the lack of bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly options.

"More interconnectedness with all the trail systems; I used to ride my bike a lot before I had my kids and stuff, and that was a big problem," Ryan Kronschnabel said.

In Blackstone, changes have been made by the Blackstone Business Improvement District and the City of Omaha to improve pedestrian safety and slow traffic, but one advocate says that needs to be modeled in the rest of the city.

"We see the bollards here and they reduce the lanes so there's just one lane of traffic going each way. We're seeing the cars slow down and we've got some nice signage that's making it easier to see the pedestrians and be aware there are people walking here," said Liz Veazey, the chair of Mode Shift Omaha as she walked around

the Blackstone District.

Mode Shift Omaha advocates for transportation options. Veazy suggests changes like painting crosswalks and stop lines at lights to make it clear there's space for pedestrians. She also says there are small and simple things leaders can do to make walking safer.

"A leading light for pedestrians to walk; if you give them a signal first, then they can start walking, then the cars are more likely to see the pedestrians. They're in the road and less likely to hit them," Veazey said.

The City of Omaha has its Vision Zero approach, which works toward zero traffic deaths and has been around here for three years. A consultant hired last month should have a report ready next year.

The Vision Zero report would be used to determine any changes and it can't come soon enough for cyclists like Glaser.

"We're about 20 years behind," Glaser said.

The bike and pedestrian master plan is in the works with the city right now and the first stakeholder meeting is scheduled for next week. Council President Pete Festersen says their plan for Vision Zero is just getting started and would have liked to see it move quicker.

