'We're all together in this community': Walk to End Alzheimer's held on Saturday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The fight to end Alzheimer's continued on Saturday as hundreds gathered at Stinson Park for The Walk to End Alzheimers.

It's the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research.

More than 35,000 Nebraskans are affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diseases. The walk is planned by volunteers, some of whom have their own reasons to participate.

"I know intimately what it's like to be a caregiver so when I gather with these people and we expect about a thousand people here today. We're all together in this community,” said Executive Director Sharon Stephens.

Its goal is to raise $290,000 this year in the Omaha area. One participant has raised $15,000 just this year.

"When I got started in this and started promoting it I had no idea how many people had been affected by Alzheimer's. That brings out a big point to where the Alzheimer's Association needs to get out there more with people like me and everyone else who helps to raise money," said fundraiser Dan Taylor.

There are eight walks across Nebraska and Omaha has the largest.

