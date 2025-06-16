OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Minnesota public safety officials mentioned neighboring states — including Iowa and Nebraska — during a Sunday night press conference; they allege a man accused of killing a Minnesota legislator and her husband had a list of 70 other public figures he wanted to target.



An Iowa source with knowledge of that part of the investigation told KMTV that elected officials in Iowa were urged to avoid protests over while the suspect, Vance Boelter, was still at large.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman, Cody Thomas, released a statement:

"The Nebraska State Patrol is aware of rumors that a Nebraskan or multiple Nebraskans were among the list of names created by the suspect in this weekend’s shootings of public officials in Minnesota. NSP has been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding this case and, at this point, there is no known threat to any Nebraskan, nor have the names of any Nebraskans been located on any such list. NSP will continue to coordinate with the FBI and Minnesota authorities should the ongoing investigation reveal any connection to Nebraska."

KMTV reached out to the Iowa State Patrol. It was working on getting more information as of our deadline.

Were any Nebraska or Iowa legislators on alleged shooter's list?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday morning there were reports that Vance Boelter, the Minnesota man accused of shooting state legislators and their spouses early Saturday morning, may have also planned to target officials in neighboring states.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and a source with knowledge of this part of the investigation confirmed to me that state lawmakers were warned to not attend political rallies over the weekend while Boelter was still at large.

Monday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol released a statement saying no Nebraskans were known to be on Boelter's list.

Minnesota Speaker of the House and her husband were killed. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who were wounded, lived in the Des Moines area for several years.

I'm Katrina Markel, your neighborhood reporter.

