'We're really excited': Henry Doorly Zoo's Wildlife Safari Park opens for the season

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The Henry Doorly Zoo's Wildlife Safari Park opened for the season Friday.

The drive-through park will be open every day through October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can check out animals that reside in North America and Nebraska on a four-mile stretch from the comfort of your car.

For almost everyone else, the pandemic really hit hard.

But the Wildlife Safari Park says it set its attendance record at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Over 400,000 people and a normal year is less than 200,000. That exposure carried over into 2021 and we had a very good year, and it looks like it's continuing. We're really excited about that and we're always going to be trying to add new little things here and there and it's exciting," said Superintendent Gary Pettit.

Currently, some of the birds are kept inside because of the prevalence of Avian flu in the area.

However, you can still see the eagles and other raptors.

