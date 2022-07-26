Day three of the RAGBRAI bike ride through Iowa took place on Tuesday. Cyclists left Pocahontas to travel more than 56 miles to Emmetsburg.

In total, cyclists will cover more than 450 miles and climb almost 12,000 feet between Sergeant Bluff and Lansing over nine days.

For a 77-year-old from Marshalltown, this is his 36th RAGBRAI year.

He says it's just as exciting as his first.

"I kind of like to sell Iowa. This is Iowa's Midwest culture. We're such a friendly culture in the midwest and people come from all over the United States," said participant Tom Kurth.

Some may say the best part of the experience is that it's not a competition and everyone having a good time on the road is what makes everyone a winner.

On Wednesday, participants will leave Emmetsburg for Mason City.

