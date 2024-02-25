'We’re trying to bring awareness' Protesters call for ceasefire in Palestine Saturday at the Riverfront

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Protestors called for a ceasefire in Palestine Saturday at Heartland of America Park and Gene Leahy Mall raising awareness of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Nadim, one of the protesters said It's an issue that they say can be hard for many of us half a world away to understand fully, they want people to know their goal isn't to disrupt but to keep the issue top of mind for as many people as possible.

“We hope they just hear what we say and understand like where we come from.” Nadim said. “We’re trying to bring awareness so hopefully when they hear what we say they kind of take it upon himself to go and look more into the conflict and what’s happening.

Nadim said one of the major points he wants people to know is the conflict between Israel and Palestine goes back much further than last october, he and his family are from Palestine.

