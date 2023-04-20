Western Iowa pelted with large hail and severe storms on Wednesday

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — Parts of western Iowa were slammed by severe weather on Wednesday night.

The town of Malvern was hit by multiple hail storms that led to broken windows and shook up residents who had to deal with the wild weather.

Just after 6 p.m., the sirens in Malvern began to sound. It was a sound that a resident named Floy and her family wasn't used to hearing.

“The sirens were going off and they keep going off. And the lightning keeps going and the kids, of course, are screaming a little bit and we have to keep calm,” she said.

Those sirens marked just one of several storms that blew through the small town bringing hail and damaging winds with them.

Several residents say they had car windshields broken. Floy says she lost a window in her home.

“Got a broken window up there in two places and so I was patching that up before the second set went through,” she said.

Unfortunately for Malvern and the rest of western Iowa, as the sun began to set there were more storms that rolled in.

